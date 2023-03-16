Verdi Eco School Events March 2023

ECO-COLLECTIVE COMMUNITY PARTNERS

The process of using the local community as a classroom to create an immersive curriculum forms the basis of the Place-Based Education philosophy. Hands-on, real-life experiences create profound learning moments that offer context for traditional academic subjects. Our Eco-Collective is a partnership of institutions, businesses and individuals primarily within the immediate area of the Eau Gallie Arts District who have come together to cultivate a dynamic campus. www.verdiecoschool.org