© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
coastal_connection.jpg
Coastal Connection

Verdi Eco School Events March 2023

Published March 16, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Verdi eco school.jpg

ECO-COLLECTIVE COMMUNITY PARTNERS

The process of using the local community as a classroom to create an immersive curriculum forms the basis of the Place-Based Education philosophy. Hands-on, real-life experiences create profound learning moments that offer context for traditional academic subjects. Our Eco-Collective is a partnership of institutions, businesses and individuals primarily within the immediate area of the Eau Gallie Arts District who have come together to cultivate a dynamic campus. www.verdiecoschool.org

Coastal Connection