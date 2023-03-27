© 2023 WFIT
Women In Defense Space Coast Offers Scholarship to Women in STEM and Hosts a Fundraiser Golf Tournament

By Terri Wright
Published March 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Screenshot 2023-03-23 173030.jpg

Women in Defense

OUR MISSION

To cultivate and support the advancement and recognition of women in all aspects of national security.

OUR VISION

To provide our members a formal environment for professional growth through networking, education, and career development.

Scholarship applications are available online at www.scwid.org Deadline April 23, 2023

Golf Tournament will be held at Baytree National on May 19th. Both golfers and sponsors can find out more at www.scwid.org

Terri Wright
Terri Wright has held the position of General Manager at WFIT since 1998.
