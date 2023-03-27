Women In Defense Space Coast Offers Scholarship to Women in STEM and Hosts a Fundraiser Golf Tournament
Women in Defense
OUR MISSION
To cultivate and support the advancement and recognition of women in all aspects of national security.
OUR VISION
To provide our members a formal environment for professional growth through networking, education, and career development.
Scholarship applications are available online at www.scwid.org Deadline April 23, 2023
Golf Tournament will be held at Baytree National on May 19th. Both golfers and sponsors can find out more at www.scwid.org