Florida Wildlife Hospital Celebrates 50 Years with Two Open House Opportunities

A second chance – it’s all the animals that come to Florida Wildlife Hospital want. It’s what they deserve. FWH rescues, rehabilitates, and releases native wildlife whenever possible. Our calling is to keep wildlife wild by providing quality, compassionate care for sick, injured, and orphaned animals while educating future generations to protect and preserve wildlife.

Two Open House Opportunities: Open House & Walk on the Wild Side

Join the fun and learn what it takes to move an animal from intake to release

Dates and ticket information https://floridawildlifehospital.org/

