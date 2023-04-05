© 2023 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Florida Wildlife Hospital Celebrates 50 Years with Two Open House Opportunities

Published April 5, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
wildlife.jpg

About FWH

A second chance – it’s all the animals that come to Florida Wildlife Hospital want. It’s what they deserve. FWH rescues, rehabilitates, and releases native wildlife whenever possible. Our calling is to keep wildlife wild by providing quality, compassionate care for sick, injured, and orphaned animals while educating future generations to protect and preserve wildlife.

Learn More

Two Open House Opportunities: Open House & Walk on the Wild Side

 Join the fun and learn what it takes to move an animal from intake to release

Dates and ticket information https://floridawildlifehospital.org/

