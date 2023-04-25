Verdi Eco School Hosts multiple events in May

UPCOMING EVENTS

New Camp Weeks just added! 4 more weeks to join us for immersive science experiments, nature exploration, project builds and culinary fun!

THE WILDLIFE AROUND US

Get ready for field guides and nature journals! Join us for this fun summer adventure to explore the many types of wildlife that surround us! Children ages 5 - 10 will join us on our garden campus to discover, explore, experiment and learn more about our local wildlife and how we can help to support a healthy ecosystem in our shared habitat. Each week will feature immersive science and nature exploration, water play, gardening and culinary activities.

Go to VerdiEcoSchool.org/events to check out all the fun and sign up today!