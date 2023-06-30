Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents Overcoming Roadblocks for the Disabled in Florida

Currently thousands and thousands of CHILDREN with disabilities in Florida have been waiting for years, sometimes more than a decade for access for basic services like physical therapy and medical equipment.

Shamefully Florida’s waiting list for Medicaid waivers has more than 22,000 families on it. Some children die before getting the help that they need.

Other states do better and we should too. The last time Florida fully funded its waiver program was more than 20 years ago when Jeb Bush was governor.

Join us July 6th and hear JJ’s story. He has cerebral palsy, is wheelchair bound, can’t feed himself and uses his nose to communicate with an ipad. His mom Alison Holmes travels to Tallahassee and advocates for JJ and others like him. JJ is 18 years old and has been on a waiting list since he was 3 years old.

We will also be joined by the amazing Katherine Magnoli. Born with Spina Bifida, Katherine is a passionate community activist, children’s book author, radio co-host,

and disability model as Ms. Wheelchair Florida 2017. A disability advocate she focuses on educating society about how to achieve inclusion and more. Katherine believes the best way to live this message is to live a well-rounded, active life. Her Non-Profit, KatGirl and Friends Inc. was established in 2021 and encourages people with and without disabilities to showcase what they can do to break barriers and stereotypes.

We need to become involved. Contact your elected representatives. These 22,000 Florida families with disabilities could have used the millions spent to send illegal aliens from Texas to California on a private jet. Where are our priorities?

zoom link at www.scpaflorida.com

