Coastal Connection

Brevard Zoo's Restore Our Shores Moves Ahead with it's Sea Grass Project

Published July 6, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
1 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-06-29 171207.jpg
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-06-29 171134.jpg
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2023-06-29 171732.jpg

Seagrass monitoring is underway and the Restore Our Shores team is learning a lot! The goal of this pilot project is to learn which sites in the Indian River Lagoon may be ready for larger-scale seagrass restoration. Of the 22 beds we've planted thus far, some are currently seeing over 90% survival, while others are not doing so well. We'll continue to monitor and look forward to having a stronger understanding of where to expand our efforts at the end of this project. Want to learn more about our seagrass efforts? Read our blog: https://brevardzoo.org/tag/seagrass/

