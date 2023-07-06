Brevard Zoo's Restore Our Shores Moves Ahead with it's Sea Grass Project

Seagrass monitoring is underway and the Restore Our Shores team is learning a lot! The goal of this pilot project is to learn which sites in the Indian River Lagoon may be ready for larger-scale seagrass restoration. Of the 22 beds we've planted thus far, some are currently seeing over 90% survival, while others are not doing so well. We'll continue to monitor and look forward to having a stronger understanding of where to expand our efforts at the end of this project. Want to learn more about our seagrass efforts? Read our blog: https://brevardzoo.org/tag/seagrass/

