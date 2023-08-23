Sea Turtle 5K Benefits Our Flippered Friends

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society has been protecting sea turtles and their habitat in Brevard County for more than 35 years. Our annual Turtle Krawl 5K event provides needed funds to continue the organization’s education and conservation programs. All race proceeds benefit the Sea Turtle Preservation Society’s mission to help sea turtles survive.

We are excited to announce that our Turtle Krawl is participating in the Space Coast Runners this year! We will be the first race in the 2023-2024 series.

To become a sponsor or race participant, visit out newly revamped website at Turtle Krawl. Please take a look!

This year’s race theme is the leatherback turtle.