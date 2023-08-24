© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Neighbor Up Brevard Hosts Annual Fundraising Breakfast

Published August 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lynn Brockwell-Carey, Executive Director Neighbor Up Brevard, talks about the organization's successes and the breakfast.

This year’s annual Anchor Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, September 14th, at the Hilton Rialto in Melbourne from 7:45 am - 9:30am.

In addition to being a fun and inspiring time, the Breakfast is critical to Neighbor Up Brevard – it’s one of the best opportunities we have all year to introduce new people and businesses to our mission. By sponsoring a table and inviting others to be your guest, you can play an integral role in Neighbor Up Brevard's growth.

The breakfast boasts approximately 200-250 guests from diverse backgrounds, but all similiar in desire to support Neighbor Up's mission and vision! Interested in being a sponsor or learning more? Click the button below or email Andrea Sasson, Community Engagement Director, at development@neighborupbrevard.org.

BNDC, now Neighbor Up Brevard, continues to seek

opportunities to partner with neighborhood leaders to transform struggling communities into oases of hope and opportunity.

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected