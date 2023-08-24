Neighbor Up Brevard Hosts Annual Fundraising Breakfast

This year’s annual Anchor Breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, September 14th, at the Hilton Rialto in Melbourne from 7:45 am - 9:30am.

In addition to being a fun and inspiring time, the Breakfast is critical to Neighbor Up Brevard – it’s one of the best opportunities we have all year to introduce new people and businesses to our mission. By sponsoring a table and inviting others to be your guest, you can play an integral role in Neighbor Up Brevard's growth.

The breakfast boasts approximately 200-250 guests from diverse backgrounds, but all similiar in desire to support Neighbor Up's mission and vision! Interested in being a sponsor or learning more? Click the button below or email Andrea Sasson, Community Engagement Director, at development@neighborupbrevard.org .

BNDC, now Neighbor Up Brevard, continues to seek

opportunities to partner with neighborhood leaders to transform struggling communities into oases of hope and opportunity.