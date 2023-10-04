Brevard Children Business Fair November 18th in Viera 10 am to 1 pm

About Us

We are a non-profit team of passionate entrepreneurs, mentors, and parents, who want our children to learn about entrepreneurship in a practical and fun way.

All committee members volunteer their own time to make this event a reality!

Event History

Kids just want the chance to do what their parents did, which is to open a 'lemonade stand' in their neighborhood.

Imagine a safe and fun environment for children to have their own business.

All our previous events have been hosted by The Avenue Viera! The kids and parents had so much fun!

Event Highlights

For 2023, we will be hosted for a 5th year by The Avenue Viera! Since our first event, we've grown from 25 to 100 kid businesses!

All entrants from the ages of 6 to 17 are automatically entered into a business competition.