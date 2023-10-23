© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

Loovebugs-Childrenbooks-true stories about purrfect animals

By Terri Wright
Published October 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
"OUR MISSION IS TO TEACH CHILDREN THAT ANIMALS WITH A DISABILITY CAN HAVE A PURRFECT LIFE” 

Bettina S. Kuske, author and creator of LOOVEBUGS came from Schorndorf im Remstal, Germany to the USA in 1991. She brought with her the love for animals and children. She followed her heart and created LOOVEBUGS to write books for children about rescued animals from shelters that are born with a disability.

Coastal Connection
