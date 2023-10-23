Loovebugs-Childrenbooks-true stories about purrfect animals

"OUR MISSION IS TO TEACH CHILDREN THAT ANIMALS WITH A DISABILITY CAN HAVE A PURRFECT LIFE”

Bettina S. Kuske, author and creator of LOOVEBUGS came from Schorndorf im Remstal, Germany to the USA in 1991. She brought with her the love for animals and children. She followed her heart and created LOOVEBUGS to write books for children about rescued animals from shelters that are born with a disability.