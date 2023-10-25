© 2023 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Women's Center of Brevard - Changing lives for the better, forever

By Terri Wright
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Vision
To be a progressive center, serving our community.
To expand and grow to meet the changing needs in women’s lives.
To help women and families help themselves to develop safe, healthy and self sufficient lives.

To provide the gift of hope and courage, changing lives for the better – forever.

Services:
Victim Advocacy
Sexual Assault Victim Services
Counseling
Prevention Education
Emergency Safe & Transitional Housing

