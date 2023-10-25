Women's Center of Brevard - Changing lives for the better, forever
Vision
To be a progressive center, serving our community.
To expand and grow to meet the changing needs in women’s lives.
To help women and families help themselves to develop safe, healthy and self sufficient lives.
To provide the gift of hope and courage, changing lives for the better – forever.
Services:
Victim Advocacy
Sexual Assault Victim Services
Counseling
Prevention Education
Emergency Safe & Transitional Housing