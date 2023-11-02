Florida Wildlife Hospital Hosts Hoot in the Park
Ways To Subscribe
Florida Wildlife Hospital Hosts Hoot in the Park
Subaru of Melbourne and One Sotheby’s International Realty Presents the 10th Annual Pet & Family friendly event benefitting Florida Wildlife Hospital
Event includes:
- Live Animal Presentations
- Lots of Vendors
- Raffle Items
- Photos of your dog with Santa
- Lure Course for dogs
TIME
(Saturday) 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
LOCATION
Wickham Park
2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935
ORGANIZER
Florida Wildlife Hospitalevents@floridawildlifehospital.org