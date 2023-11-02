© 2023 WFIT
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
Florida Wildlife Hospital Hosts Hoot in the Park

Subaru of Melbourne and One Sotheby’s International Realty Presents the 10th Annual Pet & Family friendly event benefitting Florida Wildlife Hospital

Event includes:

  • Live Animal Presentations
  • Lots of Vendors
  • Raffle Items
  • Photos of your dog with Santa
  • Lure Course for dogs

TIME

(Saturday) 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

LOCATION

Wickham Park

2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935

ORGANIZER

Florida Wildlife Hospitalevents@floridawildlifehospital.org

