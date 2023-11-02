Florida Wildlife Hospital Hosts Hoot in the Park

Subaru of Melbourne and One Sotheby’s International Realty Presents the 10th Annual Pet & Family friendly event benefitting Florida Wildlife Hospital

Event includes:

Live Animal Presentations

Lots of Vendors

Raffle Items

Photos of your dog with Santa

Lure Course for dogs

TIME

(Saturday) 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

LOCATION

Wickham Park

2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935

ORGANIZER

Florida Wildlife Hospitalevents@floridawildlifehospital.org