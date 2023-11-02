Native Rhythms Festival at Wickham Park November 10-12, 2023

Native Rhythms Festival November 10 - 12, 2023 coming to you live from Wickham Park Melbourne, Florida

The Indian River Flute Circle and Native Heritage Gathering, Inc. proudly present the fifteenth annual gathering of the Native Rhythms Festival. This three day festival during Native American Heritage Month honors the culture of the indigenous peoples of the Americas through music, and especially the music of the Native American Flute.

Performances: http://www.nativerhythmsfestival.com/Schedule.htm