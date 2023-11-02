© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

Space Coast Progressive Alliance Hosts Climate Change Truth & Consequences Part 1 & 2

Published November 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
GLOBAL WARMING: TRUTH & CONSEQUENCES Part II Meeting ID: 841 7595 0107
OR call in on your phone, enter the phone number, and then follow the prompts to enter the meeting ID
Phone: +1 929 205 6099
Zoom Weblink:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107
Watch on YOUTUBE after the event:
https://www.youtube.com/@SCPABrevard

Welcome to the Space Coast Progressive Alliance

The Space Coast Progressive Alliance advances progressive policies at the local, state and national level through education on critical issues, coordination of activities among local and state progressive organizations, and providing internet resources.

We are a grassroots organization of concerned citizens who strive for domestic and international policies beneficial to the well-being and self-determination of Americans and all peoples of the world, for protection of civil and personal liberties, and for progressive environmental, economic, labor, health care, social welfare, education, foreign, and defense policies.

