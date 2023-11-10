Indian River Lagoon Day November 18th

The cities of Melbourne and Satellite Beach, the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department and the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program invite you to join us for Indian River Lagoon Day, a fun-filled day focused on celebrating the importance of the Indian River Lagoon. The event will take place on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street, Melbourne. Admission is free.

Environmental exhibitors will be present to showcase a variety of available volunteer opportunities in restoration activities, educational efforts and citizen-science projects. Free kayaking will be provided by 321 Boat & Rent. Food trucks, music, arts and craft vendors, bounce house and activities for children will also be available. Play bingo to have a chance to win one of the 19 prizes provided by our vendors in the gift raffle. You must be present to win.

A Hook Kids on Fishing clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Kids participating in the clinic will each receive a fishing rod and gear. Advanced registration is required. Sign up online on the Anglers for Conservation website.

For gardeners, rain barrel workshops will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Participants will be able to construct and take home a free rain barrel. Only 30 are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register on Eventbrite. If there are any open slots, registration will also be conducted at the festival that morning.