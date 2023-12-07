Brevard Zoo Strives Toward Sustainability

Brevard Zoo's Mission

"We Share Our Joy of Nature to Help Wildlife and People Thrive"

We believe conservation begins at home, which is why we take extensive measures to ensure our business practices are as sustainable as possible.

ELECTRONICS RECYCLING

Did you know that over 1.5 billion smartphones are sold worldwide each year, but only about 20 percent of electronic waste is recycled? Fortunately, you can bring your smartphones, tablets, handheld gaming devices, digital cameras, chargers, headphones and other small electronics to the Zoo for reclamation through our Eco-Cell program! The electronics drop-off box is located to the left of the Zoo ticket booth just outside of the Guest Services office. No guest admission is required. Read more about this program on our blog.

ELECTRIC-VEHICLE CHARGING

Free electric-vehicle charging stations are located in the Zoo’s parking lot as part of the FPL EVolution program. They are compatible with all major EV models, including those manufactured by Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Kia, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen. The FPL EVolution app (available through the App Store and Google Play) is required to use this service.

REUSABLE TOTE BAGS

Our reusable tote bags are upcycled from animal feed bags and sewn by community volunteers. They are available for purchase in our Wonders of the Wild gift shop, and 100% of the profits support the Zoo’s conservation efforts. Click here to see how to make your own.

SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL

Palm oil is a very common household ingredient found in products ranging from snack foods to shampoos. It’s produced across the tropics, but comes primarily from Southeast Asia. When grown and harvested unsustainably, this crop threatens the habitats of animals like orangutans and tigers.

Sustainable palm oil growers demonstrate a commitment to their environment, employees and communities. We use products containing sustainable palm oil whenever possible. You can make smart decisions on the go using the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s convenient Sustainable Palm Oil Shopping Guide, available from the App Store and Google Play.

SUSTAINABLE SETTINGS

Did you know the average American produces 4.4 pounds of trash per day? All that waste ends up in a landfill. Replacing disposables at events with reusable ware reduces trash. Sustainable Settings is an initiative by WOW women to encourage community members to borrow packs of reusable tableware for their next event instead of using disposable plates, cups and flatware. Each pack includes a serving set of 12. Questions? Please email wow@brevardzoo.org.

How does Sustainable Settings work?

1. Click here to request a pack.

2. A refundable deposit of $50 is required for the first two packs and $25 for each additional pack.

3. Use the pack at your event, wash and return.

Here is a complete description of Sustainable Settings.

What is included in the pack?

Here are some additional low impact tips.

CONSERVATION PARTNERS

PLASTIC POLLUTION COALITION

As members of the Plastic Pollution Coalition, we join more than 1,200 organizations, businesses, and thought leaders in 75 countries working toward a more just, equitable world free of plastic pollution and its toxic impact on humans, animals, waterways, the ocean, and the environment. Check out their guides on living plastic free.

SEAFOOD WATCH

We are proud partners of Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch® program. This program empowers consumers and businesses to make choices for healthy oceans, which support diverse marine ecosystems for the future. Using science-based, peer reviewed methods, Seafood Watch® assesses how fisheries and farmed seafood impact the environment and provides recommendations indicating which items are “Best Choices” and “Good Alternatives,” and which ones to “Avoid.”

LITTER QUITTER

We are a proud partner of Litter Quitter, a Keep Brevard Beautiful program that partners with local businesses to encourage the reduction of common sources of litter like single-use plastics, plastic bags and Styrofoam.

Find a Litter Quitter partner near you: