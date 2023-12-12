Brevard Autism Coalition Hosts the 5K Run for Autism Awareness

OUR MISSION Our mission is to bring medical professionals, educators, community organizations and parents together to identify the needs of families and individuals dealing with Autism in Brevard County. Our membership includes representatives from Pediatrics in Brevard, the Brevard County School System, The Scott Center for Autism, UCF - C.A.R.D., Space Coast Early Intervention Center, Family Liaison Project, Angels Bridging Gaps, SOAK and Child and Family Consultants.

Brevard Autism Coalition provides free educational seminars, workshops and events. All funds raised by Brevard Autism Coalition benefits families in Brevard County.

Brevard Autism Coalition wants to thank you for your generous support of our events and your support of our endeavor to bring together the resources of our Brevard community to address the needs of families and individuals with Autism in Brevard County.

5K Race Saturday February 24, 2024 more info: https://brevardautismcoalition.com/our-upcoming-events