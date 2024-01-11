Historic Green Gables Hosts a Gala February 9th, 2024

Green Gables Gala 6pm - 11pm Friday, Feb. 9th at Grand Manor

Green Gables will host a grand gala with the theme "Somewhere in Time."

This will be a wonderful event that you won't want to miss. We suggest buying tickets early to guarantee a seat

at this elegant evening at Grand Manor on 1450 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne.

There will be a live auction conducted by Sheriff Wayne Ivey as well as a silent auction.

Cost $75

Deadline to buy tickets Jan. 25th

All proceeds go to the restoration of Green Gables.

For more information contact:

Edwina Szelag, 321-306-8635

We want to thank Boniface Hiers Automotive Group for Sponsoring this event.