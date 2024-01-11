Historic Green Gables Hosts a Gala February 9th, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Green Gables Gala 6pm - 11pm Friday, Feb. 9th at Grand Manor
Green Gables will host a grand gala with the theme "Somewhere in Time."
This will be a wonderful event that you won't want to miss. We suggest buying tickets early to guarantee a seat
at this elegant evening at Grand Manor on 1450 Sarno Rd. in Melbourne.
There will be a live auction conducted by Sheriff Wayne Ivey as well as a silent auction.
Cost $75
Deadline to buy tickets Jan. 25th
All proceeds go to the restoration of Green Gables.
For more information contact:
Edwina Szelag, 321-306-8635
We want to thank Boniface Hiers Automotive Group for Sponsoring this event.