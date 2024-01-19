Point in Time Count Reveals Number of Homeless in our Community

POINT IN TIME COUNT DESCRIPTION

The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is a count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single night in January. HUD requires that Continuums of Care conduct an annual count of homeless persons who are sheltered in emergency shelter and transitional housing on a single night. Continuums of Care also must conduct a count of unsheltered homeless persons every other year (odd-numbered years). PIT data can provide insight into a community’s homeless population and service gaps. It provides a “snapshot” of what homelessness looks like on a single night in our community.The HUD PITC Reports for prior years can be found on the HUD exchange by clicking here.

