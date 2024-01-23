Brevard Schools Foundation hosts the Applauding Brevard’s Champions Awards Ceremony

The annual ABC (Applauding Brevard’s Champions) Awards Ceremony and Dinner, presented by Super Star Sponsor Community Credit Union and Gold Star Sponsor Northrop Grumman, and co-hosted by Brevard Schools Foundation and Brevard Public Schools, will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at the Radisson Resort at the Port, Cape Canaveral.

During the celebration, Brevard Public Schools will announce their annual award winners from various categories including: Administrators of the Year, Volunteers of the Year, Employee of the Year (EOY), and the Teacher of the Year (TOY). Two additional categories included Rookie Teacher of the Year (first year teachers) and Emerging Teacher of the Year (second year teachers).

Honorees, principals and other special guests will be emailed invitations and RSVP information. Due to room capacity, invitations are limited. If you have questions about an invitation or the event, please contact Sue Tyson Parker, Special Events Manager, Brevard School Foundation at (321) 633-1000, ext. 11474 or by email.