Brevard Indian River Coalition-Seagrass

Biodiversity

Recognized as one of the most biologically diverse estuaries in the world, with a warm-temperate climate to the north and a subtropical climate to the south, the IRL is influenced by both which contributes to the spectacular biodiversity found within the Lagoon.

A number of distinct habitats serve as home to the plants and animals of the IRL. Seagrass meadows, mangrove forests, and saltmarshes are essential for a healthy Lagoon.

The Indian River Lagoon stretches 156 miles from Ponce De Leon Inlet in New Smyrna Beach in the north, to Jupiter Inlet near West Palm Beach to the south.

The Indian River Lagoon system includes Mosquito Lagoon, Banana River Lagoon and Indian River.

This is a unique and diverse system that connects Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

A large portion of the IRL system, 71% of its area and nearly half its length, is within Brevard County.