© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Brevard Schools Foundation provides resources to our schools and teachers

By Terri Wright
Published February 13, 2024 at 7:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Our Mission

Brevard Schools Foundation fills educational funding and opportunity gaps at all of our 85 public schools for 75,000 students and 5,000 teachers by supporting innovation, engaging communities, and changing lives.

Vision

Brevard Public Schools will serve our community and enhance students’ lives by delivering the highest quality education in a culture of dedication, collaboration, and learning.

Investing In Young Minds

Brevard Schools Foundation provides direct support to students and teachers and enhances educational opportunity through citizen and corporate support. Brevard Schools Foundation fills educational funding and opportunity gaps. Funds come from private contributions, corporate support, public matching funds, fundraising and endowments.

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright