Brevard Schools Foundation provides resources to our schools and teachers

Brevard Schools Foundation fills educational funding and opportunity gaps at all of our 85 public schools for 75,000 students and 5,000 teachers by supporting innovation, engaging communities, and changing lives.
Vision
Brevard Public Schools will serve our community and enhance students’ lives by delivering the highest quality education in a culture of dedication, collaboration, and learning.
Investing In Young Minds
Brevard Schools Foundation provides direct support to students and teachers and enhances educational opportunity through citizen and corporate support. Brevard Schools Foundation fills educational funding and opportunity gaps. Funds come from private contributions, corporate support, public matching funds, fundraising and endowments.