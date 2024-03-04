SPACE COAST PROGRESSIVE ALLIANCE FIRST THURSDAY EVENT: MOVIE-ISRAELISM

ISRAELISM

March 7, 2024 / 6:30 PM

HYBRID Meeting

Unitarian Universalist Friendship Fellowship Center

3115 Friendship Place, Rockledge, Florida

Join us for a FREE presentation of a documentary movie to be shown at the Unitarian Universalist Friendship Fellowship Center, and/or on ZOOM. This award-winning documentary was written and directed by Erin Axelman and Sam Eilertsen.

The story is of two young American Jews, who are raised to unconditionally love Israel. But their lives take a sharp turn left when they witness the brutal way Israel treats Palestinians. They join a movement of young American Jews battling the old guard to redefine Judaism’s relationship with Israel, revealing a deepening generational divide over modern Jewish identity.

Israel is central to the political and cultural life of the American Jewish community. But it has also become a deeply divisive subject, as painful cracks have emerged within the Jewish community over the Israel-Palestine conflict, inspiring argument, protest and even censorship. ISRAELISM explores the past, present and future of the relationship between American Jews and Israel. Dozens of American Jewish thinkers, community leaders and activists share stories of falling in love with Israel, and competing visions for a Jewish future, while Israelis and Palestinians describe how their lives are affected by the decisions of a community half a world away. Israelism asks how and why Israel became the cornerstone of American Judaism, what the consequences have been, and what will happen as divisions continue grow.

Q&A Panelist

Alicia Koutsoulieris

Alicia Koutsoulieris is a first-generation Greek American. Originally from Cahokia, Illinois Alicia grew up and still lives in Central Florida. She has been a community organizer for over a decade working with CAIR Florida, FOCUS Orlando and The Community Food & Outreach Center. She attended the University of Central Florida for her undergraduate and graduate studies focusing on Political Science and History, with minors in Middle Eastern Studies and Religious Studies.

Alicia is currently the Communication Director for Partners for Palestine www.partnersforpalestine.org , a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, FL focusing on advocacy and education. Her first trip to Palestine was the Spring of 2016 with Eyewitness Palestine www.eyewitnesspalestine.org where she had the opportunity to meet with organizations and activists on the ground to get a firsthand look as to how the occupation affects Palestinian’s daily life.