Space Coast Progressive Alliance presents Environmental Injustice

Embark on a crucial panel discussion dissecting the intricate dynamics of environmental racism and climate racism prevalent in Brevard County. Disproportionately affecting communities of color, these injustices manifest through recurrent flooding and pervasive corporate pollution, leading to adverse health effects. Camille Hadley, Executive Director of Little Growers, Inc., and an expert in the field, highlights the interconnection between the health of species in the Indian River Lagoon and the well-being of adjacent communities of color. As she asserts, when the lagoon’s species fall ill, so do the people living nearby. It’s a call to prioritize the health of both ecosystems and communities within our watershed. Yvonne Minus, a Melbourne City Councilwoman, will be speaking about the Bright Line High Speed train and how it affects already at risk communities.

Delving into the definitions of environmental justice and injustice, as outlined by Google, we emphasize the critical need for the treatment and meaningful involvement of all people, regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, in environmental decision-making processes. The discussion sheds light on stark realities, including statistics such as non-white communities facing disproportionate exposure to particulate matter, contaminated waste sites, and high-flood areas. An estimated 70% of contaminated waste sites are located in primarily low-income communities, and upwards of 2 million people live within a mile of high-flood areas, the majority being black and brown individuals.

Local examples, such as the burning of sugar cane in the Glades, expose the harsh impacts on predominantly poor, Black communities. Every October, residents are confronted with ‘black snow,’ a thick layer of soot falling on predominantly black communities, highlighting the hidden nature of these injustices.

Join us for a riveting discussion with Camille Hadley and Yvonne Minus, in which they will share more examples of environmental justice in our community and state, and provide insight into how we can actively contribute to addressing these pressing issues.