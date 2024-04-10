© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Open Art House at Max Trainer's Tiny House Art Village

By Terri Wright
Published April 10, 2024 at 1:13 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Explore the enchanting fusion of art and sustainable living at Max Trainer's Tiny House Art Village in Titusville, FL. In our latest blog post, dive into the vibrant community spirit, discover the magic behind the tiny houses, and learn how Maxine Trainer is unlocking creativity through immersive workshops. Join us on a journey where every tiny detail tells a story of artistic inspiration and harmonious living.
Enjoy a day at the Tiny House Art Village
art show, food, music and fun activities
1801 Tropic street Titusville, FL
Saturday April 13, 2024 3 pm-7 pm
Free

https://inthedoghouseartstudio.com/

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright