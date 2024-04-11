© 2024 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Prelude Dance Company Hosts Whiskey Business April 13, 2024 7 pm

Published April 11, 2024 at 6:26 PM EDT
Our Mission

Prelude Dance Company strives to create a safe and inclusive space for people to witness and express the beauty of contemporary dance utilizing the community as a backdrop.

Our Vision

Our vision is to be a leading dance company in our community and our state. We hope to introduce contemporary, jazz, and musical theater dancing to our community in a fun, uplifting way.

A Place For Everyone to Shine

Prelude Dance Company honors and celebrates all human beings. Prelude will not tolerate discrimination toward any gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation . Dance is a place to explore, to discover, to shine and Prelude will strive to do that for every person who wants to be part of our organization.

More info and tickets

https://preludedance.com/

