To Write Love On Her Arms Hosts Move For It 5K

Register for the Move For It 5K+ and when you complete the 3.1 miles you join a community that’s committed to making mental health a priority, ensuring access to care, and also building your mental health resilience in the process. Joining us as a fundraiser to ensure every step you take will help remove barriers to mental health care.

What is a 5K+!?!We know that physical health and mental health go hand in hand. After you finish your 3.1 miles, complete the FREE wellness sessions in the park designed to give you the extra tools you need to strengthen your mental health! These sessions are led by wellness leaders in our community, accessible to all ages, and free for even those coming to cheer you on!

EVENT PERKS + ACTIVITIES

Location: 1453 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935

Friday, May 24th from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm

Early Packet Pickup and Registration at Running Zone.

Saturday, May 25th:

7:00 AM: Check-in + registration opens

7:45 AM: Registration closes

8:00 AM: Race starts!

9:00 AM: Free mental health wellness sessions + awards

On-Site Activities

🎁 Amazing raffle prizes

🌟 TWLOHA merch + family-friendly activities

🧠 Wellness vendors + food trucks

⛑ Overdose prevention + Narcan distribution