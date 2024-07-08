SCPA Hosts Vote Smart: 2024 Florida Ballot Measures Explained

Zoom Weblink:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

OR call in on your phone, enter the phone number, and then follow the prompts to enter the meeting ID

Meeting ID: 841 7595 0107

Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Watch on YOUTUBE after the event:

https://www.youtube.com/@SCPABrevard

VOTE SMART: 2024 Florida Ballot Measures Explained

Six proposed Florida Statewide Measures will be on the upcoming Election Ballot November 5th.

These ballot measures include changing school board elections from nonpartisan to partisan, a right to hunt and fish, legalizing marijuana for adults, providing a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability, an annual inflation adjustment to Homestead tax credits and the repeal of a constitutional provision regarding campaign financing.

It is our civic duty and responsibility to educate ourselves on these proposed amendments. Please join us on July 11th and become informed so you can ‘Vote Smart’ on these important 2024 Ballot Measures.