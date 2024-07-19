Radiate to Benefit Serene Harbor

Come celebrate Meaux Andromeda to help raise money for Serene Harbor.

Donations requested. All women DJ's, Silent auction. Artwork and much more. July 27, 2024 Iron Oak Post.

Time Slot Announcements:

All night long- Jamie Blue and Vixen Stylee

6 to 6:40pm Shalawn

6:40 to 7:20pm- MS.MF

7:20 to 8:50pm Miami Bass tribute featuring: DeeDee Slay, Flurwerker and LokiLotus

8:50 to 9:40pm- Jennifer Marley

9:40 to 10:30pm-Lady T

10:30 to 11:20- SIR

11:20 to 12:10pm- Delicious Groove featuring Shawnii Moon & McFly Slim

12:10 to 1:00am- EKB

1:00 to 2:00am- Meaux

Check out Facebook to see some of the auction items.