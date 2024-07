What an amazing weekend for SCC athletes at US Rowing Youth Nationals! We had some hardware came home with us! Our women’s U16 eight came in 2nd and almost had first! It was a truly amazing race, you have to check out the video feed from the race from all of our races!

Women’s U16 8+ came in 2nd in the nation!

Men’s U17 8+ came in 9th

Men’s U16 8+ came in 10th

Women’s U17 8+ came in 19th

Women’s 4x came in 23rd

Women’s 4+ came in 25th