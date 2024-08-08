Friends of the 1,000 Islands host a Full Moon Bioluminescence Paddle August 19th 2024

The Friends of the Thousand Islands is a 501c3 whose purpose is to preserve, protect, maintain and enhance as a unique sanctuary - the Thousand Islands Sanctuary, located in the Banana River Lagoon, in Brevard County, Florida.

The goals of our organization are to:

Educate the public about the value, vulnerability and uniqueness of the sanctuary.

Encourage and facilitate private and public financial contributions to enhance the sanctuary through the donation of native plants, sponsorship of preservation activities, support for passive recreation programs, and support for educational activities.

Participate and cooperate with Brevard County Parks and Recreation's Environmentally Endangered Lands Program (EEL), the City of Cocoa Beach and other agencies and organizations protecting the Thousand Islands Sanctuary and to advise and assist in the development of plans for the Thousand Islands Sanctuary.

Provide assistance and input to any federal, state, county or city environmental, preservation, restoration and recreation programs for the long-range protection of the Thousand Islands Sanctuary.

