Brevard Early Learning Coalition Supports Reading

Brevard County children will start school prepared to succeed.
Our mission is to provide leadership and support for School Readiness and Voluntary Pre-kindergarten programs so that children have the opportunity to benefit from the highest quality early learning environment
The children of Brevard County are our greatest and most important resource. Their earliest experiences set the stage for their future success in school and in life. At the Early Learning Coalition of Brevard County, we strive to ensure children and families have access to the quality, affordable early learning programs and services necessary to better ensure their successful futures.
