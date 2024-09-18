Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival October 17-19 2024

MIFF’s 72-year history significantly contributes to Melbourne’s standing as a cultural city. With its ongoing commitment to the collective festival experience being open to all, MIFF has contributed to community and connectedness in Melbourne. Audiences come to MIFF for its bold, diverse and adventurous programming. There is delight in the shared cinema experience and in seeking to discover something new about the self or the world.

Being part of an audience these days is not always a passive pursuit, and that is at the heart of MIFF. Our 2024 program comprises films that will hone your mind to the urgent matters of the world around you; others that will take you far from any semblance of reality; the hilarious, the escapist, and those that are warm hugs to reset your heart amid the colder days.

This year more than ever, we invite and encourage audiences to seek what they love and desire from our program. Across our 250-plus features and short films, there are stories from all corners of the globe. The program holds up a mirror to our world. When films inspire debate and discussion, we ask that this be conducted in a respectful manner – no matter what the platform. MIFF is committed to being a safe and welcoming place for everyone in our community, including our audiences, visiting guests, filmmakers, staff and volunteers.

MIFF is a festival for everyone, with an expansive program to suit all cinema-loving tastes. We hope you are excited to come together to be among the first to see an extraordinary line-up featuring some of the best and most highly anticipated films of the year.