Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents Educated We Stand October 3, 2024

October 3 / 6:30 PM

Zoom Weblink:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

OR call in on your phone, enter the phone number, and then follow the prompts to enter the meeting ID

Meeting ID: 841 7595 0107

Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Watch on YOUTUBE after the event:

https://www.youtube.com/@SCPABrevard

EDUCATED. WE STAND

Join us October 3rd to learn about ‘Educated We Stand’ with Jennifer Jenkins. EDUCATED WE STAND is launching a national, non-partisan organization dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of public education. Its mission is to limit the influence of far right extremists and maintain evidence-based learning environments that foster critical thinking and prepare students to be engaged, informed citizens.

Our Plan Is To:

• Establish a national network of independent expenditure campaigns, campaign operatives, and resources to recruit, elect, and protect school board members who support factual broad based-public education — and defeat those who do not.

• Develop regional, state and national messaging to establish training for elected leaders, parents, and local organizations on how to counter extremist arguments and defend unbiased learning environments.

• Create policy and legislation libraries for elected leaders and policy makers. The library will provide officials who support public education with research based, ready-made language to introduce and pass laws and policy directives which support academic freedom and objectivity in our schools.

• Operate media and communications to educate communities on the dangers of far-right takeovers of public schools. EDUCATED WE STAND will counter disinformation and misinformation through engaging social media content and national press campaigns.

