Hey Blue and the Brevard Prevention Coalition present The Sixth Man Tournament October 12, 2024.

Hey, Blue! facilitates meaningful connections between police officers and the community they serve by offering intentional opportunities for individuals to meet and share positive experiences.

Brevard Prevention Coalition unites caring individuals throughout Florida’s Space Coast and Central Florida in the fight to reduce the personal and social damage caused by addiction and substance misuse. At the same time, as a non-profit organization, we work to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorders by offering education, healthy activities, resources for recovery, and hope for affected individuals and their loved ones.

The Sixth Man Tournament

Join us at Cocoa High School for the competition, food trucks, prizes and more on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2024 at 10AM.

Watch as local youth ballers team up with police officers from Satellite Beach Police Department Official, West Melbourne Police Department, Palm Bay Police Department, Cocoa Police Department, and Titusville Police Department Florida to SEE WHICH CITY HAS GOT THE BEST GAME.

This FREE event is part of the I Choose Me initiative and hosted by Brevard Prevention Coalition and Hey, Blue!

