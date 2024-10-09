© 2024 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Project Response Celebrates the Grand Opening of their new facility

By Terri Wright
Published October 9, 2024 at 7:45 AM EDT
Our Mission Statement

Project Response is a compassionate Healthcare Organization dedicated to serve our diverse community through respect and empathy as together we eliminate HIV in our community.

Our Vision

To change the landscape by improving lives with trailblazing ideas and innovative healthcare.

Our Core Values

Respect
Teamwork
Accountability
Integrity
Compassion

ABOUT US

An HIV / AIDS Organization for the Space and Treasure Coasts

Project Response, Inc. is a lifeline for people living with HIV/AIDS on the Space and Treasure Coasts. As an HIV/AIDS organization and case management agency, Project Response strives to provide the essential services that its clients need to manage HIV disease successfully.

Project Response, Inc. is a resource for youth, parents, educators, non-profit agencies, adults, and communities that need information and tools to help stop the spread of HIV.

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
