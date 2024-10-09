Project Response Celebrates the Grand Opening of their new facility
Our Mission Statement
Project Response is a compassionate Healthcare Organization dedicated to serve our diverse community through respect and empathy as together we eliminate HIV in our community.
Our Vision
To change the landscape by improving lives with trailblazing ideas and innovative healthcare.
Our Core Values
Respect
Teamwork
Accountability
Integrity
Compassion
ABOUT US
An HIV / AIDS Organization for the Space and Treasure Coasts
Project Response, Inc. is a lifeline for people living with HIV/AIDS on the Space and Treasure Coasts. As an HIV/AIDS organization and case management agency, Project Response strives to provide the essential services that its clients need to manage HIV disease successfully.
Project Response, Inc. is a resource for youth, parents, educators, non-profit agencies, adults, and communities that need information and tools to help stop the spread of HIV.