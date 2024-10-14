Community Foundation Humanities Lecture Florida Lore November 7, 2024

Florida Lore

November 7 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

From the Ashley Gang to the Devil’s Millhopper and the Ghost of Bellamy Bridge, Florida folk culture is brimming with fascinating characters and situations almost too amazing to be true. But are they true? This presentation is a dynamic performance from a master storyteller and professor who brings these legends to life and discusses their importance and whether it may not matter if they are fact or fiction. A must for history buffs and Americana fans, this presentation is based on Dr. Caren Neile’s book Florida Lore: The Barefoot Mailman, Cowboy Bone Mizell, the Tallahassee Witch, and Other Tales.

Caren S. Neile, Ph.D., M.F.A., has taught storytelling studies at Florida Atlantic University for 20 years. A performing storyteller, she has worked in ten states and six countries, including as a Fulbright Senior Specialist in Vienna and Jerusalem. Dr. Neile’s Publications include the books Florida Lore and Only in Florida and a chapter in the Oxford Encyclopedia of American Folk and Folklife Studies. She co-hosts the Public Storyteller segment on Miami public radio WLRN.

This program is held at the Evan’s Library Digital Scholarship Lab, Floor 2, on the Florida Tech Campus. Parking is available in Lot 16 on Babcok Street. Funding for this Florida Talks program is provided in part by Florida Humanities with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and in partnership with the Community Foundation for Brevard. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of Florida Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.