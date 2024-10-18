Green Gables presents Halloween fun with the 5th annual Foggy Bluff Event on October 18-20th and the 25th -27th 2024

Join us for our 5th Annual Foggy Bluff Haunted Trail event! This year, we are celebrating with a spine-chilling Haunted Birthday Party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child,

and it will be scarier than ever!

Event Dates & Times:

October 19-20 and 24-27

8pm - 10pm Sunday

8pm -11pm Friday and Saturday

This is our most terrifying event yet, so parents should use discretion when bringing children

to the night-time show.

But not to fear! We have something for the little ones too. Bring your kids to our "Not So Scary" Trick-or-Treat

Walk through:

October 19, and 25 & 26 Friday and Saturday 5pm to 7pm

This special walk through is perfect for young children who want to enjoy some Halloween fun without the frights.

PARKING AND CHECK-IN AT REFLECTIONS - North of Green Gables (1499 S Harbor City Blvd)