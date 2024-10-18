© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Green Gables presents Halloween fun with the 5th annual Foggy Bluff Event on October 18-20th and the 25th -27th 2024

Published October 18, 2024 at 7:21 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join us for our 5th Annual Foggy Bluff Haunted Trail event! This year, we are celebrating with a spine-chilling Haunted Birthday Party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child,

and it will be scarier than ever!

Event Dates & Times:

  October 19-20 and 24-27 

     8pm - 10pm Sunday

     8pm  -11pm Friday and Saturday

This is our most terrifying event yet, so parents should use discretion when bringing children

to the night-time show.

But not to fear! We have something for the little ones too. Bring your kids to our "Not So Scary" Trick-or-Treat 

Walk through:

  October 19, and 25 & 26 Friday and Saturday 5pm to 7pm

This special walk through is perfect for young children who want to enjoy some Halloween fun without the frights.

PARKING AND CHECK-IN AT REFLECTIONS - North of Green Gables (1499 S Harbor City Blvd)

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected