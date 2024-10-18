Green Gables presents Halloween fun with the 5th annual Foggy Bluff Event on October 18-20th and the 25th -27th 2024
Join us for our 5th Annual Foggy Bluff Haunted Trail event! This year, we are celebrating with a spine-chilling Haunted Birthday Party for a 5-year-old Victorian ghost child,
and it will be scarier than ever!
Event Dates & Times:
October 19-20 and 24-27
8pm - 10pm Sunday
8pm -11pm Friday and Saturday
This is our most terrifying event yet, so parents should use discretion when bringing children
to the night-time show.
But not to fear! We have something for the little ones too. Bring your kids to our "Not So Scary" Trick-or-Treat
Walk through:
October 19, and 25 & 26 Friday and Saturday 5pm to 7pm
This special walk through is perfect for young children who want to enjoy some Halloween fun without the frights.
PARKING AND CHECK-IN AT REFLECTIONS - North of Green Gables (1499 S Harbor City Blvd)