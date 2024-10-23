6 Man Basketball Tournament Rescheduled to November 16, 2024. Presented by Hey Blue & Brevard Prevention Coalition

Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Milton and the venue needing additional time to assess the school campus after the storm, we have made the decision to postpone the tournament to November 16.

We understand that this change may be disappointing, but the safety of our attendees and the readiness of the venue are our top priorities. Rest assured, your tickets will still be honored for the rescheduled date.

We will continue to provide updates and any additional information through our Facebook and Instagram pages, so please stay tuned. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to reach out.

Thank you all for your support and for signing up to attend the Sixth Man Tournament event. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you in November.