Election Therapy - Space Coast Progressive Alliance's First Thursday Event November 7th

Join us as we come up for air after the 2024 presidential election. Many of us are feeling the weight of it, and experiencing a wide range of emotions, everything from anxiety and fear about what might happen if we lose – to euphoria on the other side of a win. To make things even more complex we need to interface with our community, friends and family, many who may not agree with us or share the same values. It’s a challenging time.

We understand that many are struggling so we want to offer some guidance about what you can do during this time to feel better and take care of yourself. We want to provide some coping mechanisms for dealing with toxic politics and discover ways to work together with people of differing opinions.

Our speakers, Paul Halpern, a licensed Psychologist and Margie R. Hershey, PhD, a Professor Emerita of Political Science at Indiana University, will offer some insight on the origin and fabric of political discord and some techniques on how to approach and overcome these very personal obstacles.

Our country’s growing division coarsens public debate, produces policy gridlock, shrinks our capacity for good will, and harms our family and personal relationships. Effective self government depends precisely on what this type of polarization destroys. The American Experiment can only survive and thrive for every American who contributes to the effort. Please join us for this zoom meeting on Thursday, November 7 at 6:30 PM.

Paul Halpern : Licensed Psychologist, Pennsylvania

Paul has worked in non-profits and human services for 50 years; which is quite remarkable as he is only 49 years old! He has worked in prisons, psychiatric hospitals, outpatient programs, residential programs, schools, after school programs, emergency services. He has worked with every demographic of clients including gangs, hospice, economically disadvantaged and billionaires. In addition, Paul has served as Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Lupus Foundation, New Life Village, Club Esteem. He has been active in social causes throughout his life. He currently has a Private Practice in Pennsylvania.

Margie R. Hershey PhD, Professor Emerita of Political Science, Indiana University

Margie Hershey is a Professor Emerita of Political Science at Indiana University. In her research and teaching, she focuses on US political parties and interest groups. She’s the author of Party Politics in America, considered the “gold standard” of political parties texts, a widely used textbook on political parties currently in its 18th edition, and has published a lot of other books and journal articles on US politics. She has been fortunate to have received 17 teaching awards from Indiana University, the American Political Science the AMOCO Foundation. In 2021 she founded the Foster Closet of Monroe County, which provides gently-used children’s and teens’ clothes, shoes, books, toys, and baby equipment to foster and kinship placement families, families in shelters, and other needy families in south central Indiana. She also serves as a frequent speaker on American politics and source for journalists writing about election campaigns.