Coastal Connection

The Marine Resource Council-Charting a SEA Change: Science + Education + Advocacy

By Terri Wright
Published November 26, 2024 at 8:45 AM EST
Marine Resources Council (MRC) is headquartered at The Center of the Lagooniverse, the Ted Moorhead Lagoon House, overlooking the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) at Ais Lookout Point in Palm Bay, Florida.

Named for the native people of the Lagoon, Ais Lookout Point is a low-impact urban oasis, and a gateway to the Lagoon, its national scenic byway, and all things Lagooniversal.

Your Council is people working together to protect, restore, unite, and promote the Indian River Lagoon coastal community of east central Florida, one of our Earth’s rarest and most valuable natural treasures.

