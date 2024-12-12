Green Gables Upcoming Fundraisers

Rain Barrel Workshops at Green Gables

The City of Melbourne has partnered with Green Gables to host rain barrel workshops.

Participants will receive a free rain barrel at the workshop, will learn the benefits of using a rain barrel, and will learn how to install and use a rain barrel.

The first workshop will be held

Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m. – noon.

The workshop will be held outdoors.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Class size is limited, and advanced registration is required.

Cost to register: $50

Rebates available:

Residents of the City of Melbourne can participate in the Rain Barrel Rebate Program to receive a $25 rebate on their utility bills when proof of installation is submitted.

Rebates are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location: Green Gables

1501 S. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32901

Workshop dates:

