Green Gables Upcoming Fundraisers
Rain Barrel Workshops at Green Gables
The City of Melbourne has partnered with Green Gables to host rain barrel workshops.
Participants will receive a free rain barrel at the workshop, will learn the benefits of using a rain barrel, and will learn how to install and use a rain barrel.
The first workshop will be held
Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m. – noon.
The workshop will be held outdoors.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Class size is limited, and advanced registration is required.
Cost to register: $50
Rebates available:
Residents of the City of Melbourne can participate in the Rain Barrel Rebate Program to receive a $25 rebate on their utility bills when proof of installation is submitted.
Rebates are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Location: Green Gables
1501 S. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32901
Workshop dates:
- Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m. – noon
- Saturday, January 18, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, March 15, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.