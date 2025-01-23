Heart & Soul Dragon Boat Club hosts a guest paddle event on February 8, 2025 at Oars and Paddles Park

Heart and Soul Dragon Boat Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit with the mission to promote breast cancer awareness and to engage all members in living each moment fully through the fun and camaraderie of dragon boating. The mission is also to encourage the development and support for the sport of dragon boat racing in Brevard County and the State of Florida.

Heart and Soul Dragon Boat team was formed by Beth Gitlin for breast cancer survivors under the umbrella of Space Coast Dragon Boat Club, a 501(c)3 that runs the BOW WAVE dragon boat camps every spring from Oars and Paddles Park. Heart & Soul Dragon Boat Team grew to include many supporters and became its own 501(c)3 in 2021.

Anyone 18 years or older is welcome to become a member. We are in the process of developing a program for teens, with parental permission, to begin in the spring of 2024.

No prior experience is required to join and people of all levels of fitness are encouraged to participate. By joining the Heart and Soul Dragon Boat Team, members agree to actively participate in the team and its many programs.

More info