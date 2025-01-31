National Youth Heart Screening Day February 1, 2025-Who We Play For

Who We Play For is proud to partner with Parent Heart Watch for the first ever National Youth Heart Screening Day.

Join us on February 1st for free heart screenings for youth ages 10-22 in Brevard.

Our shared mission is to screen EVERY KID. EVERY HEART. to reduce the prevalence of sudden cardiac death in the young.

National Youth Heart Screening Day

National Youth Heart Screening Day is a call to action for better prevention standards through comprehensive heart screenings and cardiac emergency preparedness wherever youth congregate.

27 organizations across 16 states will be participating in this first-of-its-kind national sudden cardiac arrest prevention event will impact an estimated 10,000+ youth.

We believe that every child needs an ECG heart screening. Typical well-child checkups and preparticipation physical evaluations miss up to 90% of youth at risk. 23,000 youth under age 18 are stricken by sudden cardiac arrest each year because of an undetected heart condition - that puts 1 in 300 at risk.

Celebrate NYHSD with us on February 1st and receive a free heart screening in Brevard!

Sponsored by the Florida Department of Health, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Space Coast Fire Chiefs’ Association, and the City of Titusville Fire Department, this event is surely not one to miss!

Register/Info