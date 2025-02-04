Zonta Club Space Coast works to help domestic violence and human trafficking victims
Zonta Club of Melbourne
The Zonta Club of Melbourne is a service organization of talented women and men with diverse skills working together to empower women and girls through hands-on assistance, advocacy, and funding locally, regionally and around the world through Zonta International.
OUR MISSION
VISION
Zonta International envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.
In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.
In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.