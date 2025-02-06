Zonta Club of Melbourne Hosts 20th Annual Chocolate Festival

The Zonta Club of Melbourne proudly presents our 20th Annual Chocolate Festival, a beloved tradition promising to delight your taste buds and your heart! This year’s event is expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to secure your tickets early.

Join us as Brevard’s finest chocolatiers, pastry chefs and restaurateurs come together with dedicated community volunteers to create a truly unforgettable experience.

The festival’s proceeds support vital programs making a positive impact on the lives of women and girls, funding local scholarships, community

service projects and contributing to the fight against Human Trafficking and Violence Against Women at both the local and international levels.

As a guest at our Chocolate Festival, you’ll enjoy indulgent samples of chocolate confections, cakes and desserts crafted by the best in Brevard. You’ll also have the opportunity to vote for your favorite sweet treat, helping to crown the winner of the prestigious “Brevard’s Best Chocolate Fix of 2025”.

In addition to decadent chocolate delights, we’ll offer savory appetizers and plenty of fun activities

throughout the event. Festival attendees can also participate in our exciting raffle, featuring amazing, themed baskets. You don’t have to be present to win, so be sure to get your tickets and take a chance on some fantastic prizes.

We look forward to seeing you there and sharing a sweet celebration for a great cause!

Ticket Prices: $50.00 (in advance), $55.00 (at the door)

For Chocolate Festival Information and Forms

Visit our website at www.zontaspacecoast.org

Contact the Zonta Club of Melbourne at 321-729-0755

Zonta Club of Melbourne

P.O. Box 417, Melbourne, FL 32902-041

