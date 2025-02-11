Barrier Island Sanctuary hosts Ocean Treasures Festival Saturday, February 15 · 10 am - 4 pm

You are invited to the Barrier Island Center’s 11th Annual Ocean Treasures Festival on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, from 10 AM to 4 PM. The festival is free to attend and offers beachcombing and marine life talks all day, guided walks, sharing table, crafting demos by local artists, educational displays, make-n-take craft table, ocean inspired art for sale, art raffle to benefit Sea Turtle Conservancy, a judged beachcombing competition, treasure hunt, food trucks, and more!

Of special note, beachcombing expert and coauthor of Sea-Beans From the Tropics, Ed Perry IV, will be onsite to identify your cabinet curiosities. Be sure to enter all of your favorite beach finds into our friendly competition! Categories include most interesting plastic, smallest shell, coolest driftwood, most beautiful shell, largest sea heart, most unusual sea glass, reused/repurposed/upcycled, and most unusual pick of the show.Enjoy a challenge and glass fishing floats?

New this year, Tuck Mallory, avid glass fishing float collector featured on Antiques Roadshow, has donated 15 authentic Japanese glass rolling pin floats which will be sanctuary treasure hunt prizes! Additional floats will be raffled off during Tuck’s talk at noon.

So come enjoy the day at the beach enjoying the Ocean’s many treasures!