Coastal Connection

Free Theatre of Brevard Presents Selma '65 February 28, March 1 & 2, 2025

By Terri Wright
Published February 25, 2025 at 8:45 AM EST
“ Selma ’65 ”. The play Selma ’65 is being presented by The Free Theatre of Brevard at Eastminister Presbyterian Church at 8:00 on February 28 and March 1 and at 2:00 on March 2. The church is located at 106 N. Riverside Drive, Indialantic, FL.

The play brings together Viola Liuzzo, a white civil rights activist who joins the 1965 voting rights march in Selma and Tommy Rowe, an FBI informant embedded with the Klan.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, contact thefreetheatreofbrevard@gmail.com.

 

Two fascinating lives are brought to life by a single actress in this powerful drama that explores the searing moment that connects Viola Liuzzo, a white civil rights activist who joins the 1965 march for voting rights at Selma, and Tommy Rowe, an FBI informant working undercover in the Ku Klux Klan.

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
