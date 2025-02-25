Free Theatre of Brevard Presents Selma '65 February 28, March 1 & 2, 2025

“ Selma ’65 ”. The play Selma ’65 is being presented by The Free Theatre of Brevard at Eastminister Presbyterian Church at 8:00 on February 28 and March 1 and at 2:00 on March 2. The church is located at 106 N. Riverside Drive, Indialantic, FL.

The play brings together Viola Liuzzo, a white civil rights activist who joins the 1965 voting rights march in Selma and Tommy Rowe, an FBI informant embedded with the Klan.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

For more information, contact thefreetheatreofbrevard@gmail.com.

Two fascinating lives are brought to life by a single actress in this powerful drama that explores the searing moment that connects Viola Liuzzo, a white civil rights activist who joins the 1965 march for voting rights at Selma, and Tommy Rowe, an FBI informant working undercover in the Ku Klux Klan.