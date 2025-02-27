Little Growers Inc. celebrates Make A Green Noise and their grant awards, allowing them to make a difference in our community.

Make a Green Noise:

Charette & Charcuterie!

🌿

Join us for a fun, interactive event where sustainability meets great food! Collaborate in hands-on charette sessions, hear from local environmental leaders, and enjoy a delicious charcuterie spread while networking.

📅 Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM

📍 Location: Macedonia Missionary Baptist

🍽️ Continental breakfast & catered lunch provided!

SUPPORT THE CHILDREN

​How to help

We are a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization looking for corporate partners who will support empowering our youths

to become sustainable leaders of the future. We hope you will consider this a cause worthy of your support as we greatly appreciate your investment in our youth and other programs. We are excited that our program activities can be scaled based on commitments made by funders, therefore we will work with each sponsor to ensure their commitment to the community will be seen in the community through this partnership.