Space Coast Progressive Alliance Hosts CHALLENGES TO JOURNALISM: TRUTH, MEDIA AND DEMOCRACY March 6, 2025

MARCH 6 / 6:30 PM

ZOOM PROGRAM

Challenges to Journalism

TRUTH, MEDIA & DEMOCRACY

There has been a rapid rise in social disinformation that has distorted news media worldwide and led to a fractured public space.

Truth in media is critical to our democracy, and yet, in recent decades reporters and TV anchors have lost their careers for telling the truth and suffered threats to themselves and their families. Yes, today, even here in America there are groups of people who try to use hate and fear to manipulate the media. And we now have online programs where information has been deliberately falsified by foreign operators.

Help us to fight back in support of some of our local news institutions. Join us on zoom for a powerful evening of learning as we discuss this topic that is reshaping our world. We will have an outstanding team of experts from print journalism, broadcast journalism and social media who can share their personal perspectives to help us make sense of it all.

